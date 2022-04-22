Victim of Lake Huron marine incident identified by OPP
Lambton OPP have identified the victim of a marine incident as Michael Shawnoo.
The 36-year-old of Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation died when a canoe he was in overturned in Lake Huron near Ipperwash Beach.
According to police, officers responded with Kettle and Stoney Point Fire Deparment as well as Lambton Shores EMS and the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards.
Two people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital where one was pronounced deceased and the other was treated and released.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member of Shawnoo, he leaves behind a fiancé and four children that he provided for.
The fundraising goal of $10,000 has already been met and surpassed totally more than $17,000.
London Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Russian troops use rape as 'instrument of war' in Ukraine, rights groups say
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been sexually abusing women, children and men since the invasion began.
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case
Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
'It breaks my heart': Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur's book banned in Texas
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
Federal government will let international graduates stay in Canada another 18 months
International students who've graduated from Canadian post-secondary schools will be able to stay in Canada longer now that the federal government has offered a temporary program to help them qualify for permanent residency.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized 20 firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two ballistic vests, and two prohibited weapons in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener resident celebrates 1,000 games with NHL
Drayton, Ont. native Scott Cherrey said his goal when he started his career as an official was just to “work a [Kitchener] Rangers game on a Friday night.”
Windsor
-
Mask mandate extended for high-risk settings: Here’s what Windsor-Essex residents need to know
Residents will still need to wear a mask in certain high-risk settings as the province extended its current mandate on Friday.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths, 61 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths, 149 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 62 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
WECHU says some Windsor-Essex residents are getting COVID twice
As the pandemic continues into its third year, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says some residents are getting COVID-19 twice.
Barrie
-
RVH to enhance cancer diagnosis with 'game-changing' technology
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) will soon become the only hospital between Newmarket and Sudbury to offer new state-of-the-art "game-changing" technology for cancer patients.
-
Impaired driver in Muskoka blows 4x over legal limit: OPP
Provincial police charged a 51-year-old man accused of blowing four times over the legal limit with impaired driving in Bracebridge.
-
Walmart eliminates plastic bags in stores, including Simcoe County
Simcoe County residents shopping at Walmart will need to bring their own reusable bags as the grocery retailer goes plastic bag-free.
Northern Ontario
-
New Hwy. 69 First Nation gas bar credits Indigenous source with savings
With skyrocketing gas prices, drivers are looking for more ways to save and for those travelling on Highway 69 near Parry Sound, a new Indigenous-owned gas bar that sources fuel from an Ontario First Nation company is offering lower cost.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.
-
Ottawa mayor on planned motorcycle protest: 'Why waste all that money on gas?'
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the city and police are preparing for the arrival of the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" demonstration set to roll into the capital next weekend.
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
Toronto
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others about his experience after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Former RBC bank manager, three others accused in alleged $10-million Ont. bank loan scheme
Four people have been charged following a year-long investigation into a multi-million-dollar fraudulent loan scheme in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario extending remaining mask mandates past April 27, government confirms
Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings until June 11 as the province deals with a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.
Montreal
-
Habs legend Guy Lafleur has died at age 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec hopes to honour Guy Lafleur with state funeral; may rename highway to Outaouais
The Quebec government has not one but several measures planned to honour Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, who Premier François Legault described as one of his childhood idols and "an artist" on ice. It's considering renaming Highway 50 to the Outaouais, where he grew up, for him.
-
Five reasons Guy 'The Flower' Lafleur stands among the Canadiens greats
There are so many points of argument to claim that Guy Lafleur is the greatest Montreal Canadien of all time. Five moments stand out to highlight the Flower's credentials.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia developer evicts long-term tenants from 54-unit hotel
Brandy McGuire said she was in shock last month when she read the notice from the owners of Bluenose Inn & Suites that told everyone to vacate the property in suburban Halifax. The hotel has been home to McGuire and her family for two years.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for sexual assault of a child and possessing child pornography
Winnipeg police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault on a child that dated back to last year.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
-
Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Calgary
-
Calgary police close eastbound Stoney Trail in city's northwest due to multi-vehicle crash
Calgary police closed a section of eastbound Stoney Trail on Friday after a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W.
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industry
The province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
Calgary police help confirm identity of 'Happy Face Killer' murder victim
The victim of a grisly murder in the United States nearly 30 years ago has now been identified thanks in part to advancements in DNA technology and Calgary Police Service members.
Edmonton
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal fight plaguing Alberta’s governing party has taken a new twist with one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers comparing Kenney’s backbench critics to clowns.
-
UCP announces $63M boost for Travel Alberta to aid tourism industry
The province is hoping a $63 million boost to Travel Alberta's budget will help accelerate the tourism industry's recovery.
-
Alta. man charged after children sexually assaulted: RCMP
Terry Wanye King, 65, has been charged after RCMP say children were sexually assaulted in a town east of Edmonton, and police believe there may be more victims.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., involving train, semi-truck and SUV under investigation
A shocking crash took place in Maple Ridge Thursday evening involving a train, a semi-truck and an SUV.
-
Byelection kicks off in Vancouver-Quilchena with advance voting
Advance polling got underway in Vancouver Friday as BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon is looking to secure a seat in the legislature.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Woman who posed as nurse in Ottawa sentenced to seven years
Brigitte Cleroux was sentenced at the Ottawa courthouse on Friday after pleading guilty to seven charges earlier this year.