Victim of Georgian Bluffs residential fire identified by OPP

Windsor, Ont. -

One person has passed away and three others were treated for smoke inhalation following an early morning house fire in Grey Bruce.

According to police, the victim who died has been identified as 74-year-old Patricia Waters of Georgian Bluffs.

Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Inter Township Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. Saturday on Girl Guide Road in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Another resident, as well as two police officers attended a local hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police say emergency crews remained on scene Sunday, but it has since been released and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.