Victim of fatal crash identified
Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County.
Ethan Miniou, 20, from Sarnia, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 16. on Petrolia Line.
OPP as well as EMS and St. Clair Township Fire Department attended the scene just before 11 p.m. and had to close the road between Tecumseh Road and Kimball Road for the investigation.
Police have not released the cause of the crash.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after six people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
Ottawa to attempt confiscating Russian oligarch assets, a first in sanctions regime
The federal government says it plans to target a Russian oligarch using a law to confiscate and divert assets held by people who have been sanctioned.
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
'Glaciers can't get a break': How climate change is affecting Canada's icy landscape
On a mountain high above the residents of Metro Vancouver, tucked inside a north-facing gully, the region's last remaining glacier is vanishing fast.
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously
A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
U.S. House: Justice Department 'should' consider criminal charges against Trump
The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
Kitchener
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after six people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
-
Ontario judge grants another permanent injunction in two-year land dispute in Caledonia
More than two years after a group of Indigenous demonstrators started occupying a proposed development site in southwestern Ontario, a provincial court has again granted an injunction permanently barring them from the land.
Windsor
-
$1500 fine issued to traveller with loaded gun at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
A traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel was handed a $1500 fine after border officers seized a loaded handgun.
-
Rally calls on feds to extend temporary measures for EI benefits
A rally in Windsor is asking the federal government to extend temporary measures for employment insurance benefits.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
Barrie
-
Suspicious package closes main streets in Collingwood
OPP closed Hurontario Street between Second and Third Streets shortly after 8 a.m. when a suspicioius package was discovered.
-
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka
A snow squall warning that could bring up to 15 cm of snow has been issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Here's where you can get a COVID-19 shot before the holidays
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka during the holidays between Dec. 19 to Dec. 28.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police investigating weekend homicide
Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 6 people dead, including suspect, after shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Six people have been killed, including a male suspect who died in an interaction with police, and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night.
-
Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously
A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after six people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
-
'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year
The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines.
-
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after six people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases list of where new $10-a-day child-care spaces will be
The Ontario government has released new details about where 53,000 new and affordable licenced child-care spaces will be located.
-
Four people assaulted, suspect arrested in attack on Toronto subway
Four victims are being treated after a woman allegedly assaulted numerous people on the TTC’s Line 1 Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Negotiators reach nature deal at COP15 despite objections from African countries
A new global agreement to save nature from human destruction was passed overnight Monday at the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, despite objections from a number of African countries that accused the Chinese presidency of forcing a deal through against their objections.
-
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The memorial service will take place Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
-
Quebec man arrested, fined almost $1,700 for going 180 km/h without winter tires
A 35-year-old man from Sept-Îles, Que. was arrested by the police for a major speeding violation in the La Malbaie area on December 10.
Atlantic
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
Winnipeg
-
'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
-
Winnipeg police respond to two shootings in 24-hour span
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate shootings this weekend, which took place about 24 hours apart.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A horrendous scene': Investigation underway after six people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Authorities are investigating what led to a lone gunman opening fire Sunday night inside a condo tower in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, killing five people before being shot dead by police.
Calgary
-
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
-
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
-
133 Christmas trees! Red Deer couple goes all out for the holidays, humane society
Tom Kereluk and Vince Jackman have always loved decorating for the holidays and their home is a testament to that.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 injured in pair of central Edmonton assaults Sunday morning
Police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning assaults in downtown Edmonton in which a 36-year-old was killed and another man was injured.
-
'Perfect storm' of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Social agencies and advocates say rising interest rates and high inflation are pushing more Canadians into homelessness.
-
World archery championship in 2024 awarded to Lac La Biche, Alta.
Lac La Biche, Alta., has been chosen to host the 2024 world archery field championship by the world's governing body of the sport.
Vancouver
-
Divorcing couple appeals B.C. home assessment, arguing it's both too high and too low
A Denman Island homeowner's appeal of her 2022 property assessment succeeded in reducing the home's value by a few thousand dollars, but not before her ex joined the appeal and attempted to raise the assessment by nearly $300,000.
-
Vancouver Island students invent self-heating life-jacket, win science fair prize
Liam Pope-Lau and Fraser Tuck recently won a $5,000 award from the B.C. Science Fair Foundation for their self-heating life-jacket invention.
-
Pre-paying for meals and shorter work week among changes in restaurant rebirth scene
Since netting a Michelin star earlier this year, Vancouver's Quebecois-themed bistro St. Lawrence has been especially busy, with its chef crediting robust bookings to the confluence of extra buzz and the annual crush of holiday revellers.