Victim loses $8K in 'grandparent scam': Middlesex County OPP
A Chippewas of the Thames First nation resident is out $8,000 after they fell victim to the “grandparent scam” earlier this week.
According to a release from Middlesex County OPP, at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service were dispatched to an address on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation for a fraud report.
Police said the victim had received a phone call advising their grandson was in jail and needed bail money. An unknown person later attended the victim’s address and collected approximately $8,000.
Middlesex County OPP have a few tips for how people can better protect themselves against scammers:
- If you receive a suspicious phone call claiming to be from a family member in an emergency situation, hang up the phone and contact them directly to confirm
- Be suspicious of telephone calls that require you to take action immediately.
- Police will never call requesting bail money for a family member in distress
Police said that fraudsters do their best in order to create confusion during interactions, which can lead to victims reacting impulsively and handing over their money. People should first verify unsolicited requests before responding or handing over personal information, and if feeling pressured, hang up the phone or delete the sender’s profile.
The investigation continues.
