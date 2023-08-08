Victim loses $35K in Bitcoin to fraudsters posing as Microsoft representatives
Police are warning the public after an individual in Adelaide Metcalfe lost $35,000 in Bitcoin to scammers who had posed as Microsoft representatives over the weekend.
According to Middlesex County OPP, at 8:37 a.m. on Aug. 7, police officers were dispatched to a residence in Adelaide Metcalfe where an individual reported being the victim of fraud.
Police said the victim had received a pop-up alert from Microsoft indicating that an update was ready for their computer with directions to call a provided phone number.
The victim called the number and was told the firewall was expired and that payment was required.
The victim then purchased and installed a fake firewall.
The next day, another individual posing as a Microsoft representative called the victim to confirm everything was working well, at which time police said the victim granted control of their computer to the scammers, including their banking information.
The fraudsters then advised the victim that they inadvertently transferred funds into the victim’s account, and demanded the money be paid back in Bitcoin.
Police said the victim complied and transferred the fraudsters approximately $35,000 in Bitcoin.
OPP remind the public that scammers create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively. They advise that any unsolicited requests should be verified before providing personal information, and if feeling pressured, people should hang up the phone or delete the sender’s profile.
The investigation continues.
