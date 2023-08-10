Victim injured during carjacking in city’s south end

London police are investigating a carjacking that took place Thursday evening that left one person with injuries.

At about 5 p.m., a citizen contacted police and told them that an acquaintance stabbed him and stole his vehicle from a parking lot in the 3700-block of Highbury Avenue South, near Wilton Grove Road.

The victim was treated in hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police located the stolen vehicle in the 1300-block of Wellington Road unoccupied. Officers said they also found a knife.

The suspect is described as a tall, Black male, with long braids, between 30-35 years old, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, long shorts, and safety-style shoes/boots.

Although the incident is not random in nature, police are reminding the public that if this individual is seen, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.