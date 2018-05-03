

CTV London





OPP have identified the victim in last week's fatal collision on Highway 3 near Aylmer.

On Thursday, police say an eastbound pick-up truck and a westbound sedan collided head-on around 9:45 a.m. between Hacienda Road and Springfield Road in Malahide Township.

Police say teh sedan driver, Brian Hall, 65, from Gabriola Island British Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to hospital via land ambulance with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.