A 31-year-old man is facing several serious charges after allegedly assaulting a man with a metal chair along with three police officers.

Shortly after 6:30 Monday night, police were called to Wellington and Horton.

Police say the assailant repeatedly kicked and struck the victim multiple times with a metal chair.

When officers arrived, he attacked them. Two officers sustained serious injuries, the third suffered minor injuries.

The 35-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Damion Buckley of no-fixed-address has been charged with aggravated assault, assault a peace officer causing bodily harm x 2; and assault a peace officer x 2.

He will appear in court Thursday.