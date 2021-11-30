Victim identified in fatal two-vehicle crash south of Mitchell, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash south of Mitchell, ont. on Tuesday.

Kyle Ford, 23, from Hensall, Ont. was killed when his hatchback was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old from Stratford sustained minor injuries.

Perth County OPP responded to Perth Road 20 and 150 Road around 7 a.m. for the crash.

The rodway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

— With files from CTV News London's Amanda Taccone