Victim identified in fatal two-vehicle crash south of Mitchell, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
Exeter, Ont. -
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash south of Mitchell, ont. on Tuesday.
Kyle Ford, 23, from Hensall, Ont. was killed when his hatchback was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old from Stratford sustained minor injuries.
Perth County OPP responded to Perth Road 20 and 150 Road around 7 a.m. for the crash.
The rodway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
— With files from CTV News London's Amanda Taccone