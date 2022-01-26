Victim identified following south London crash

London police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in London on Monday.

Christian Kiev Campbell, 48, of St. Thomas was pronounced deceased, and a 66-year-old woman who was driving a second involved vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the London police Traffic Management Unit are asking anyone who was on Highbury Avenue south at approximately 2:50 p.m. the day of the crash, or who may have dash-cam video, to contact police.