LONDON, ONT. -- London’s first black woman on council, Arielle Kayabaga was in tears 12 years ago when Barack Obama was sworn in as President of the United States. “It was a dream come true.” says Kayabaga.

This time around Kamala Harris became the first female, first black and first south Asian American to hold the office of Vice-President.

“I’m inspired to do more,” says Kayabaga. “I want to help more younger women who want to be involved in decision making.”

Kayabaga acknowledges that this is a day to rejoice but she quickly adds that there's still plenty of work that lies ahead.

“People say that women are breaking ceilings, I say they're chipping at the concrete ceiling and we have to keep chipping at it creating that space for other young girls.

Kayabaga isn’t the only one excited at Western University some female students have pasted Harris photos on their windows.

“We're really happy to have her face on our windows because we think she represents so much,” says Victoria McArthur. “We're so inspired and there's a common phrase that says you cannot be what you cannot see and now we're finally seeing a woman take this office and it's inspiring to all of us and I hope all the little girls out there as well.”