LONDON, ONT -- Via trains will be rolling down the track again Thursday in London following service disruptions across the country due to blockades.

All trains running between Toronto-London-Windsor, Toronto-Sarnia, and Toronto-Niagara are resuming service.

The news comes as Via announced that it would be laying off around 1,000 employees temporarily due to ongoing service interruptions across the country.

As of Tuesday 532 trains had been cancelled with more than 103,000 passengers affected.

Protesters in solidarity with the hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink project have been blocking rail lines across the country.

Premiers across the country are calling for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss ways of ending the ongoing protests.

So far the Liberal government has stuck to talks as the method to finding a resolution, rejecting calls to break up the blockades.

With files from the Canadian Press.