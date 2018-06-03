Featured
Via Rail service between Windsor and London resumes
Crews work on the tracks ahead of a VIA Rail passenger train in this February 2012 file photo. (Pawel Dwulit / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Chtaham, CTV London
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 3, 2018 4:10PM EDT
Via Rail service between Windsor and London has resumed.
Passenger train service along the Southwestern corridor was interrupted after a truck hit a rail bridge in the Chatham area on Saturday.
Crews were able to repair the bridge allowing trains to begin running again.
Via Rail estimates about 600 passengers were impacted by the service interruption.
Those Via passengers affected by the disruption will be offered a full refund for the untraveled portion of their tickets.