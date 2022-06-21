Veterans Memorial Parkway lane restrictions scheduled for Thursday

If you’re a frequent driver of the Veterans Memorial Parkway, you might need to pack your patience during your commute this Thursday.

According to a press release from the City of London, lane restrictions will be in effect on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Oxford Street East and Bradley Avenue between 7:00 a.m. and approximately 3:00 p.m.

The lane restrictions are to allow for grass cutting and maintenance work along the parkway.

The city said northbound and southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane of traffic while the maintenance work takes place.