

CTV London





Sacha Long will soon be sitting in the anchor chair at CTV London for the News at Six and the News at 11.

Long takes over for Camille Ross, who is moving to Kitchener due to family considerations.

Ross says, "It was a true pleasure to anchor the CTV London newscasts every single night. The talent in this newsroom is unmatched and will miss the team."

Long came to London from Windsor in September. She worked as a reporter, anchor and producer while in the Rose City.

Since moving to London she has served as a reporter and fill-in anchor for weekend newscasts.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many newsmakers in the London region, and I’m really looking forward to being able to continue sharing their stories from the anchor desk,” said Long in a statement.

Long has 18 years of experience at CTV News, covering a variety of stories including the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

She has several awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Steve Young, director of News and Information Programming for CTV London, said in a release, “Sacha is a skilled, hard-working journalist, and we’re very excited to welcome her to this new role...She connects with our audience and knows how to present the stories that matter most to our viewers.”

Long takes over the anchor desk on April 1.