'Very toxic' drug believed to be cause of OD death in Oxford County

Exeter, Ont. -

Public health officials are sounding the alarm in Oxford County after a fatal drug overdose.

According to the Southwestern Public Health Unit, first responders attended two overdoses in the past week, one of which was fatal.

Officials say they believe the overdoses may be related to “very toxic” Red Fentanyl.

With that, public health officials are warning that the drug is also likely in surrounding counties and are reminding the public that Naloxone kits are available through public health.