'Very productive meeting': St. Thomas, Ont. mayor requests health-related funding from province

St. Thomas, Ont. -

The mayor of St. Thomas, Ont. had a list of requests when he got a virtual meeting with Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliot, and Associate Minister of Health Michael Tibollo Monday.

"They've been very helpful in the last couple of years, moving forward to where we are, but we've got a couple new asks for them so we thought we'd better have a discussion," says Preston who got the meeting as part of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference this week.

His requests were all health related, as Preston feels there are needs in his city that don't fall under the municipalities budget.

The first request was more help at street level. St. Thomas currently has 2 Mobile Outreach Support (MOS) officers, who work 40 hours per week. However that leaves a major gap in service.

"There's no coverage on the streets with mental health from the hours of 11 pm and 8am," says Breanne Graham, a Canadian Mental Health Association worker, and member of the MOS team.

"There's definitely calls that we're missing and there's no weekend support as well which we could really benefit from. Sometimes we're on a call, and there's another call and there's only one team".

A recent funding request by St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) to have a third member of the MOS team was denied.

Preston also is requesting funding for a local Mental Health Crisis beds and a Detox Centre. The closest one to St. Thomas is London, Ont.

"We want to get people who are addicted, or have mental illnesses through their crisis," says Preston.

"I feel bad for for our police service from time to time because picking these people up taking the jail isn't really an answer. There may not be a crime, it's mental health and addictions, and so they're working on a whole catch and release they go to court, nothing happens they get released. We're looking for a better system".

STPS Chief Chris Herridge feels it could be a regional centre, to help in Elgin, Oxford and Middlesex County, but it has to be around the clock access.

"Through the week when we deal with someone that's experiencing an addictions issue or a mental health issue we need somewhere we can take them there when they need help," says Herridge.

"On a Friday night, for example, at midnight we come across someone, and they say it's time now I need change, where do we take them at that time to get that help? That's when they're most vulnerable and that's when we maybe can get them the help that they need not let's make an appointment on Monday, or on Tuesday. By that time, they've maybe fallen back into their addictions or, you know, mental health crisis, and it's just too late".

The third ask is for funds to help in harm reduction. There are a few volunteers who clean up needles and drug paraphernalia but it's not in the city's budget.

"We have our reduction products are being handed out to a lot of people every night," says Preston.

"We're finding them on the streets, in the parks, and it's a safety issue. The city ends up cleaning it up but it's not a cost of ours. Healthcare is not a city responsibility, that's a provincial responsibility. The health unit is the one causing all of the harm reduction products to be distributed needles and other things, and we're asking for the province's help through the health unit to help us pay for the cost to make sure that our streets safe".

Preston says the city will participate in the rest of the AMO conference, and called his meeting Monday 'very productive.'

"It's always great when you can get face-to-face," says Preston.

"We send a lot of requests in through MPP Jeff Yurek who's been very helpful from a provincial level here. However that face-to-face, especially with people who I know and can read what are they thinking, it was a great meeting yesterday."