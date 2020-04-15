MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were only three new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on Wednesday, bringing the regional total to 250.

That includes one new death, bringing the total in the region to 12, as well as 46 cases at long-term care and retirement homes and 118 resolved cases.

A new death was also reported by Lambton Public Health on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 11, but no new infections were reported, leaving the region's total at 119.

There are now a total of 40 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, according to Southwestern Public Health.

That's an increase of four cases reported on Wednesday. There were no deaths above the three already reported.

Updated numbers for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are generally released mid-afternoon.

As of Tuesday, there were at total of 34 cases in Huron-Perth and three deaths, while Grey Bruce Public Health reported a total of 40 cases in the region and no deaths.

The province set another one-day record for deaths on Wednesday, and announced 494 new COVID-19 cases.