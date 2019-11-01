LONDON, Ont. - A verdict is expected today in the case of a London, Ont., police officer charged in the death of an Indigenous woman.

Const. Nicholas Doering stood trial by judge alone charged with one count each of failure to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit alleged that Doering interacted with Debra Chrisjohn at some point between her arrest on Sept. 6, 2016, and her death later that night.

The unit, which probes incidents involving police where someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault, said Doering was among those who responded to a call for a traffic obstruction in London the day she died.

Police found the 39-year-old woman at the scene and arrested her, only to discover that she was wanted on an outstanding charge in nearby Elgin County.

She died after being transferred from the custody of London police to the provincial force to answer the outstanding charge.