Veltman trial day 5: Witness testimony continues

Witness testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck in June of 2021 officially got underway this week.

Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT ON WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday, the Crown is expected to continue calling its witnesses.

SURVEILLANCE TAPES AND AUDIO RECORDINGS ARE PLAYED FOR THE JURY

On Tuesday, witnesses continued to take the stand for the prosecution, and a 9-1-1 call and two surveillance videos were played for the jury. A cab driver and 9-1-1 dispatcher were called to testify.

In the first video, a heavily damaged black pickup truck enters a London shopping centre moments after a family of five was run down on June 6, 2021.

The defence has acknowledged the driver of the truck is Nathaniel Veltman.

In the second video, Veltman is seen pulling up beside a taxi cab. The jury heard the cab driver testify that the black pickup truck driver said to him, “Call the cops” followed by “I just hit someone. I just killed someone.”

When a 9-1-1 dispatcher asked for his name, the truck driver responded “Nate Veltman.”

In the call with the dispatcher, Veltman said “It was me, it was me that did it. Come arrest me,” and when asked if he was injured replied, “No, I did on purpose.”

Minutes later, London police arrived on scene, Veltman exited the truck, put his hands on his head and got to his knees to be arrested by two officers.

THE CROWN BEGINS DELIVERING ITS CASE

Opening statements were made at the Windsor Superior Courthouse on Monday.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence the Crown intends to call, in which Veltman intentionally drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family “because they were Muslims.”

“I thought I needed to send a strong message,” Veltman allegedly told police, who said his actions were motivated by the damage he believed was being caused by “mass immigration.”

“I was planning on killing,” Veltman told police, according to Shaikh. “I knew what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”

Following the Crown presenting its opening statements, the first witness to be called at the trial by Shaikh was an Afzaal family member who told the jury his family was “peace loving.”

Later, a forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service testified about surveillance videos he seized and edited as part of the investigation.

WHAT ELSE DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE TRIAL?

The trial got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process. In all, 14 jurors, consisting of eight men and two women, and two alternates were selected.

Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.

On Sept. 8, it was determined that after some “intense negotiations,” the number of witnesses expected to by the Crown ended up being cut down.

It’s estimated that the trial will now take approximately eight weeks.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat.

The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske