Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 7

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The jury in the trial of a man accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck was shown video of the moments leading up to the crash on Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know going into Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED ON THURSDAY?

On Thursday, the jury was shown nearby surveillance video that depicted the moments leading up to the crash.

Submitted as evidence, the video depicts the Afzaal family walking near the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road on June 6, 2021.

A black pickup truck is then seen travelling north on Hyde Park Road while the family of five stand near the intersection. The court has previously heard that the pickup truck then made a U-turn and seconds later, the truck was seen speeding southbound in the direction of the family.

The video was edited by the court to stop before the moment of impact.

Later in the day, the jury continued watching video first introduced on Sept. 13 which shows accused Nathaniel Veltman, 22, moments after his arrest while he was inside the London Police Service Headquarters.

In the video, Veltman was seen pacing back and forth in a holding cell while wearing a white t-shirt with a black cross on it, and from time to time was seen laying down on a concrete block.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON FRIDAY?

The Crown is expected to continue its case on Friday.

A WITNESS DESCRIBES THE CRASH

On Sept. 13, a Londoner testified about what she saw on June 6, 2021 from the balcony of her apartment on South Carriage Road.

Lindsay Marshall told the jury she heard “an engine rev,” drive through the intersection at Hyde Park Road, go up onto the sidewalk and drive into either a “mailbox or a sign.”

It wasn’t until an officer arrived on scene Marshall realized it was a person she saw thrown 30 to 40 feet in the air.

Later on in the day, the jury started to watch four hours of surveillance video from inside the headquarters of the London Police Service.

In the video, Veltman was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a cross on it, pants and no shoes on. He was not handcuffed. An officer described him as “cooperative” during his arrest.

SURVEILLANCE TAPES AND AUDIO RECORDINGS ARE PLAYED

On Sept. 12, a cab driver and 9-1-1 dispatcher took the stand for the prosecution, while two videos and a 9-1-1 call were played for the jury.

In the first video, a heavily damaged black pickup truck entered a London shopping centre moments after a family of five was run down.

The defence has acknowledged the driver of the truck was Nathaniel Veltman.

In the second video, Veltman was seen pulling up beside a taxi cab. The jury heard the cab driver testify that the black pickup truck driver said to him, “Call the cops” followed by “I just hit someone. I just killed someone.”

When a 9-1-1 dispatcher asked for his name, the truck driver responded “Nate Veltman.”

In the call with the dispatcher, Veltman said “It was me, it was me that did it. Come arrest me,” and when asked if he was injured replied, “No, I did on purpose.”

Minutes later, London police arrived on scene, Veltman exited the truck, put his hands on his head and got to his knees to be arrested by two officers.

THE CROWN BEGINS ITS CASE

Opening statements were made on Sept. 11 at the Windsor Superior Courthouse.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence the Crown intends to call, in which Veltman intentionally drove his pickup truck into the Afzaal family “because they were Muslims.”

“I was planning on killing,” Veltman told police, according to Shaikh. “I knew what I did. I don’t regret what I did. I admit that it was terrorism.”

Following the Crown presenting its opening statements, the first witness to be called at the trial by Shaikh was an Afzaal family member who told the jury his family was “peace loving.”

Later, a forensic identification specialist with the London Police Service testified about surveillance videos he seized and edited as part of the investigation.

WHAT ELSE DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE TRIAL?

The trial got underway on Sept. 5 in which members of the jury were selected over a two-day process. In all, 14 jurors, consisting of eight men and two women, and two alternates were selected.

Last year, Justice Renee Pomerance moved the trial from London to Windsor.

On Sept. 8, it was determined that after some “intense negotiations,” the number of witnesses expected to by the Crown ended up being cut down.

It’s estimated that the trial will now take approximately eight weeks.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat.

The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske