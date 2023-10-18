Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 27

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The defence will continue presenting evidence in the trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism.

Nathaniel Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June of 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ontario.

Veltman told the court yesterday he had looked up information online about what happens when pedestrians get struck by cars, and testified Tuesday that he felt an "urge" to hit the family with his truck after seeing them walking on a sidewalk.

—This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023

WHAT HAPPENED ON WEDNESDAY?

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, returned to the witness box for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, in his ongoing murder trial happening in Windsor, Ont.

Assistant Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser continued her cross-examination of Veltman on four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder.

In his statements to police less than 24 hours after the attack, Veltman not only confessed his actions but told police they were motivated by his far-right extremist beliefs avenging alleged minority on white crimes he believed were going unreported in mainstream media.

“You said exactly what you were thinking because that is exactly what the truth is,” Moser said to Veltman.

In his police statements, Veltman also talked about being inspired by other terrorist acts and hoping he would inspire others with his actions in London. At his trial, more than two years and four months later, Veltman told the jury, “None of my justifications make any sense.”

Veltman described his interviews with police as “nonsense,” “excuses,” and “loose talk.”

Throughout her cross examination, Moser also went through Veltman’s testimony in detail, and highlighted inconsistencies or made suggestions to him about his real motivations.

Veltman later told the jury he decided at the last “split second” to try to avoid hitting the family.

“That’s completely false sir,” Moser said to Veltman, who noted that an experienced driver knows to “hit the brakes” before hitting something.

She reminded the jury of previous evidence which indicated in the four seconds before the family was struck, the gas pedal was pressed 100 per cent and the brake was never applied.

Moser accused Veltman of veering slightly to the left before impact “to make sure you hit every single member of the family.”

Veltman denied it.

“You were a real and present danger to Muslims in London,” Moser said to Veltman. “You had found your target. All your pent up rage had found its mark.”

“I’m not sure how I would describe it,” he replied.

While under arrest by Cnst. Sarah Cochrane, the jury learned Veltman turned to the cab driver who called police and said “make a movie.”

Moser accused Veltman of saying that because he wanted a video of his arrest “out there to be shared with the rest of the world” as another part of his “message of intimidation,” but Veltman denied he wanted to send a message nor did he wish to inspire others.

Moser later questioned why Veltman would have agreed to a loan which increased the cost of the truck by $10,000 to over $30,000.

“I’m going to suggest to you sir that you had no intentions of paying back that loan,” Moser said to Veltman. “You knew you were going to use this truck in a terrorist attack.”

Veltman denied it, and said he believed he would be able to pay the loan back quickly because college was online and he intended to pick up extra shifts at work.

Moser also questioned the state of Veltman’s apartment: the jury has already seen the living quarters were sparse and in disarray. She accused Veltman of intentionally pulling all the drawers out and leaving important pieces of evidence readily visible to make it easier for police.

“I didn’t stage the apartment,” Veltman told the jury.

Moser noted however that USBs were all left out in the open, with no password protection and all other data but his manifesto was deleted.

She also discussed a piece of paper, in Veltman’s hand-writing which had equations on it, comparing vehicle speeds to projected death, injury or non-injury. It was left on the kitchen table.

The jury also learned Veltman read his manifesto one last time before leaving his apartment in downtown London.

"You had firmed up mind. You decided to go out and find Muslims to kill on June 6, 2021," Moser said to Veltman.

"It wasn't a firm plan in no way but I knew it was possible," he told the jury.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON THURSDAY?

The Crown will continue its cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman on Thursday, marking his sixth straight day on the stand.

A RECAP OF WEEK ONE

The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK TWO

Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK THREE

The third week of the trial heard testimony from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR

During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.

A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE

The prosecution rested its case on the fifth week of the trial after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.

A RECAP OF WEEK SIX

During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. The court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske