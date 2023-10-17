Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 26

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Nathaniel Veltman continued his testimony on Tuesday and told a Windsor court he expressed remorse and illustrated what was going through his mind in the moments leading up to, during and after the attack on the Afzaal family, with the Crown later beginning its cross examination.

Here’s what you missed.

WHAT HAPPENED ON TUESDAY?

Veltman took the stand for a fourth day on Tuesday and told the court how when he saw the Afzaal family walking down Hyde Park Road on June 6, 2021 he felt “the same sick urge to drive at them.”

He told the jury he fought the urge twice before: once in Toronto, and again a few hours before striking the Afzaal family in London, but this time, the urge was “too strong.”

Veltman described his state of mind at the time as a “dream-like state,” and told the jury he felt “mentally and emotionally detached” from himself. He said he drove passed the family until the centre median ended on Hyde Park Road, and then turned left.

“What was your intention?” defence lawyer Christopher Hicks asked.

“To crash into them,” Veltman replied.

“Did you intend to kill them?” Hicks asked.

“I just felt this urge to crash into them,” Veltman testified.

The only description of the moment of impact Veltman offered was it sounded like “a loud bang” and immediately he said “this massive shock and horror” took over that he “actually did this”.

He then told the jury he fled the scene immediately as he, “didn’t want to see what I had done.”

Veltman admitted to driving “erratically” through the streets of London when he saw another Muslim family walking on the sidewalk, and testified, “I said (to himself) ‘Okay, I need to make this stop. I need to turn myself in. This has to stop before anyone else gets hurt.”

He testified he saw a taxi cab driver parked in a shopping centre lot so he approached and “yelled at him” to call police.

Veltman told the jury he started to realize “this is actually serious” when the arresting officer Const. Sarah Cochrane told him someone had died.

“This isn’t on the internet anymore,” Veltman recalled thinking. “This is real life.”

In previous testimony, Veltman has said his motivation stemmed from an addiction to consuming hateful content online – most of it being alleged crimes by Muslims on white people that he believed the mainstream media had not reported on.

On Tuesday, Veltman said he believed he was “called by God” to seek revenge for these alleged crimes against white men.

On June 6, 2021, when he saw the Afzaal family, Veltman said he wanted those “obsessive thoughts” to end.

It was when he was under arrest Veltman said the “dream-like” state started to wear off and the reality of his situation started to set in, and he later described all the online content he had been consuming as “nonsense.”

“Every hour that passed, I started to become more and more in touch with reality,” Veltman testified. “I went through a painful transformation to accept what I had done.”

Veltman was later asked one final question by his defence lawyer who asked, “Mr. Veltman, are you remorseful about what happened on June 6, 2021?”

“Yes,” Veltman replied. “I know it was horrible.”

Assistant Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser started her cross-examination of Veltman late Tuesday, and asked Veltman to confirm his actions “orphaned a young boy” by killing his parents, sister and grandmother.

He answered, “Yes” very quietly.

“Mr. Veltman, you agree you held racist ideas leading up to when you killed four members of a Muslim family and left a nine-year-old boy seriously injured and orphaned?” she asked.

“Yes,” Veltman replied.

She questioned him at length about his manifesto ‘A White Awakening’ and the words and phrases he used. He said it was a combination of his own hateful thoughts he “spewed” into the document but also based on content he read or watched online.

"I believed the conspiracy theory that the fact Western countries don't have a replacement birth rate at the same time as mass immigration was a form of replacement for white people," Veltman testified.

“At some point you came to a conclusion you wanted to kill Muslims,” Moser suggested.

Veltman replied, “I wasn’t sure what exactly I was going to do.”

During his upbringing, Veltman told the jury he struggled with autism.

But Moser noted Veltman was only just diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder this past year, after being evaluated by Dr. Julian Gojer, a forensic psychologist the defence intends to call as a witness.

Moser accused Veltman of rewriting his past with the new diagnosis in mind.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON WEDNESDAY?

Assistant Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser will continue her cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman on Wednesday.

A RECAP OF WEEK ONE

The murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK TWO

Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK THREE

During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR

For the fourth week of the trial the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.

A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE

On the fifth week of the trial the prosecution rested its case after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.

A RECAP OF WEEK SIX

During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. The court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske