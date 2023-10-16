Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 25

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The seventh week of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial got underway on Monday with the accused resuming his testimony and telling the court how he debated targeting Muslims in Toronto the day before the attack on the Afzaal family in London.

WHAT HAPPENED ON MONDAY?

Veltman took the stand for a third day on Monday during a shortened day in court and told the jury he drove to Toronto the day before the attack on the Afzaal family.

“I did know there was a large Muslim population there,” he explained, and added that he was also wore his body armour vest at the time.

“At one point I came across a group of Muslims…I had an urge to step on the gas,” he said. Veltman then testified that he didn’t go through with it and was “fighting and panicking,” and then “drove away from them as fast as I could.”

Before the trip, the jury heard Veltman had consumed a quantity of magic mushrooms and said he was in a dream-like state.

“I was grabbing my bed and thought something really bad was about to happen,” he testified. “I thought I had to kill myself…I had the urge to harm somebody.

The next day, June 6, 2021, Veltman said he left his apartment to buy food but instead put on his tactical gear and began driving around random streets. Before court adjourned for the day, the jury heard Veltman then ended up on Hyde Park Road.

“Then all of a sudden I came across the victims,” he said.

Veltman also testified about his mental state in the weeks and months before the attack, and said that from time to time, he’d “have imaginary conversations with someone who wasn’t there…I didn’t even realize how abnormal it was.”

At 10 years of age, Veltman said he was scarred by a video about abortion that his religious mother showed him, and said “I was taught abortion is the same as murder.”

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON TUESDAY?

Veltman will continue his testimony for the fourth day at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

A RECAP OF WEEK ONE

The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK TWO

Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK THREE

During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR

For the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.

A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE

On the fifth week of the trial, the prosecution rested its case after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.

A RECAP OF WEEK SIX

During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. The court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

