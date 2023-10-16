Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 24

WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers

Accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family, Nathaniel Veltman took the stand in his own defence, his evidence will continue in Windsor’s Superior Court Monday.

Here’s what you missed:

WHAT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY?

On Friday, Veltman, 22, took the stand for the second day, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021. – the day of the attack.

Through evidence previously presented by the Crown, Veltman has admitted he was driving the pickup truck that hit the Afzaal family.

During his evidence Friday, Veltman explained his history of suicidal thoughts and drug usage, specifically psilocybin, which is commonly referred to as magic mushrooms.

Veltman told the jury that in April 2020, he wanted to “experiment” with them as the pandemic had hit and his college classes were cancelled.

"I took such a large amount that it triggered a psychotic event," Veltman testified, explaining he remembers, “yelling and writhing on the floor” of his friends bathroom "in a state of agony."

He said his mental health experienced a “period of decline,” four months later.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON MONDAY?

Veltman is expected to return to the stand to continue his testimony.

A RECAP OF WEEK ONE

The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK TWO

Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 911 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK THREE

During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR

During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.

A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE

During the fifth week of the trial, the prosecution rested its case after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.

A RECAP OF WEEK SIX

During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. Court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use – specifically psilocybin or “magic mushrooms.”

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske