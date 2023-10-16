Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 24
WARNING: The details in this article and videos may be disturbing to some viewers
Accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family, Nathaniel Veltman took the stand in his own defence, his evidence will continue in Windsor’s Superior Court Monday.
Here’s what you missed:
WHAT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY?
On Friday, Veltman, 22, took the stand for the second day, inching closer to his actions on June 6, 2021. – the day of the attack.
Through evidence previously presented by the Crown, Veltman has admitted he was driving the pickup truck that hit the Afzaal family.
During his evidence Friday, Veltman explained his history of suicidal thoughts and drug usage, specifically psilocybin, which is commonly referred to as magic mushrooms.
Veltman told the jury that in April 2020, he wanted to “experiment” with them as the pandemic had hit and his college classes were cancelled.
"I took such a large amount that it triggered a psychotic event," Veltman testified, explaining he remembers, “yelling and writhing on the floor” of his friends bathroom "in a state of agony."
He said his mental health experienced a “period of decline,” four months later.
WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON MONDAY?
Veltman is expected to return to the stand to continue his testimony.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.
Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 911 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK THREE
During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR
During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.
A RECAP OF WEEK FIVE
During the fifth week of the trial, the prosecution rested its case after calling a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service and reading to the jury excerpts of Veltman’s manifesto.
A RECAP OF WEEK SIX
During a shortened sixth week of the trial due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the jury heard from the accused who took the stand as the defence’s first witness. Court heard about Veltman’s state of mind, his upbringing and childhood, and his history of suicidal thoughts and drug use – specifically psilocybin or “magic mushrooms.”
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
ANALYSIS NDP member support declining for Jagmeet Singh raises questions about his future
This weekend, 81 per cent of NDP delegates voted against forcing a leadership contest. This gave Jagmeet Singh the lowest level of support for an NDP leader since the 2016 convention, when more than half the delegates voted to remove Thomas Mulcair.
Ontario government to table bill to return Greenbelt land and codify its boundaries
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
Muslim boy killed, woman wounded in Illinois hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
A 71-year-old Illinois man was charged Sunday with a hate crime, accused of fatally stabbing a young boy and seriously wounding a woman because of their Islamic faith and the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A fifth Canadian is confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli invasion of Gaza looms, and Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76. Here's what you need to know to know to start your day.
Gaza's crowded hospitals near breaking point as Israeli ground invasion looms
Palestinians in besieged Gaza crowded into hospitals and schools on Monday, seeking shelter and running low on food and water. More than a million people have fled their homes ahead of an expected Israeli ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas after its fighters rampaged through southern Israel.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Fergus to France, Cambridge Tim Hortons, Friday the 13th
A couple trading their Fergus home for a French chateau, a storied Tim Hortons in Cambridge, and skyrocketing home prices in Waterloo Region round out the top stories of the week.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Cambridge causes closure
A crash involving multiple vehicles resulted in a major Cambridge road being partially closed.
-
Ontario government to table bill to return Greenbelt land and codify its boundaries
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
Windsor
-
Arson investigators to attend scene of fire in Windsor
Crews were called to the scene in the area of 100 Elliott Street near Goyeau Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
SIU investigating double-fatal collision in downtown Windsor
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation into a fatal collision in downtown Windsor that claimed the lives of two teens overnight Sunday.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 24
Accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family, Nathaniel Veltman took the stand in his own defence, his evidence will continue in Windsor’s Superior Court Monday. Here’s what you missed.
Barrie
-
Camouflaged bandit attempts armed robbery in Georgian Bluffs
Police say an individual entered the business and attempted to get the cashier to hand over cash.
-
Hundreds of Palestine supporters take to Barrie to call for an end to violence in Israeli-Gaza conflict
Hundreds of people marched through the city's downtown streets on Sunday carrying flags and signs in a show of solidarity with civilians suffering on both sides of the war.
-
Ont. man guilty of sexually abusing step-daughter sentenced
A man guilty of sexually abusing his step-daughter is sentenced on Friday in a Barrie courtroom.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K after shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION Who killed Sonia? Decades-old cold case murder blown open by new scientific evidence
A cold case stretching back to 1981 left Sonia Herok-Stone’s family and police searching for answers for more than four decades. Stone’s daughter and the now-retired detective Lins Dorman never lost hope for a break in the case.
-
Hotel prices in Toronto expected to rise next year. Here’s why
Travellers checking into Toronto hotels next year could see higher prices next year, with rates forecasted to rise about seven per cent, according to a recent report.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Chinatown BIA reports more vandalism to street art
The Chinatown BIA says its street sculptures on Somerset Street have once again been vandalized.
-
Rallies for Israel and Palestine march through Ottawa streets
Twin rallies, one for Palestine and one for Israel, marched through downtown Ottawa streets on Sunday on the ninth day of the war between Israel and Hamas, a designated terrorist entity.
-
OPP bust 7 drivers for stunt driving on Queensway, some going 70+ over the speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police say officers were out on Highway 417 in Ottawa this weekend to crack down on speeding, and stopped seven drivers for stunt driving on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Ontario government to table bill to return Greenbelt land and codify its boundaries
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
-
Male in custody after police find female dead in Toronto's west end
One person has died after an incident in Toronto’s west end late Sunday night.
-
Hotel prices in Toronto expected to rise next year. Here’s why
Travellers checking into Toronto hotels next year could see higher prices next year, with rates forecasted to rise about seven per cent, according to a recent report.
Montreal
-
Despite promises, wheelchair users say REM isn't accessible enough
Despite promises of a fully accessible REM, people with mobility issues say they're still having difficulty using the new transit system.
-
5 Canadians now confirmed killed in Israel-Hamas war, Global Affairs says
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
Montreal mayor to join UN group on sustainable development
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced she will be part of a new United Nations group that aims to strengthen the participation of different communities in implementing sustainable development programs.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP search for man believed to be armed with shotgun after motel shooting
RCMP in Nova Scotia have issued an emergency alert as they search for a man they believe is armed with a shotgun after he allegedly shot a woman.
-
19-year-old man dead in two-vehicle collision in N.B.
Police say a 19-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Dufferin, N.B., Saturday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
Winnipeg
-
Grain elevator burns in St. Jean Baptiste
Residents near St. Jean Baptiste woke up to a dark column of smoke rising up into the fall sky Saturday morning.
-
Historic Brandon building being converted to indoor farm
A heritage building in Brandon is getting a second life thanks to new indoor farming technology.
-
Winnipeg police investigating Elmwood homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 27th homicide of the year.
Calgary
-
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Calgary
Calgary police were investigating a suspicious death Sunday night in northeast Calgary.
-
Tourmaline Oil announces deal to buy Bonavista Energy worth $1.45 billion
Tourmaline Oil Corp. has signed an agreement to buy Bonavista Energy Corp. in a deal worth $1.45 billion.
-
Hundreds gather calling for support for Palestinians in Gaza
A rally calling for the end of military operations in Gaza and access for humanitarian relief drew a crowd of hundreds Sunday afternoon in front of City Hall.
Edmonton
-
Protesters line 97 Street Sunday in support of Palestinians
A large pro-Palestinian demonstration lined 97 Street between 167 Avenue and 160 Avenue on Sunday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
-
Suspect fatally shot by northern Alta. RCMP on Sunday
A person was shot and killed by Mounties in northern Alberta on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Order of B.C. recipient paid $28,000 plus travel expenses for hip replacement surgery in Alberta
Not able to walk and on strong opioids for pain, Tracy Porteous decided she couldn’t wait any longer. She decided to pay for private hip replacement surgery in Calgary.
-
'We will treat evil as it should be treated': Vancouver men enlist in Israeli military as war rages on
Adin Mauer is in his fourth year of computer science at the University of British Columbia, but knew he needed to step away.
-
B.C. elevator workers threaten strike, employers serve lockout notice
Work on elevators across B.C. could come to a halt as soon as Tuesday, after union negotiations broke down last week.