Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 22

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The defence will present more evidence today at the Windsor, Ontario trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London.

Veltman took the stand in his own defence yesterday, telling the jury that he experienced a period of mental decline and isolation during the pandemic.

He also said he had a "religious fanatic" mother and a ``fundamentalist'' Christian upbringing that left him angry and unable to properly socialize.

WHAT HAPPENED ON THURSDAY?

Veltman took the stand Thursday in a Windsor, Ont. courtroom in his ongoing murder trial.

“I didn't know how to connect with people, I didn't have any social skills,” Veltman testified Thursday. "I didn't have a normal upbringing."

The jury learned Veltman was home-schooled by his mother from kindergarten until grade 11.

He described his mother as “extremely religious” and strict.

According to Veltman, he and his five siblings had no connection to anyone outside their church, based in Strathroy, Ont.

By the age of 12 or 13, Veltman said he started to realize he wasn’t “normal.”

“Most of my abnormal behaviour I attributed to being home schooled,” Veltman said.

Veltman told the jury his mother wouldn’t take him to speak to a “secular therapist” for fear it would further ruin his mind. She relied instead on Bible scriptures.

His parents separated when Veltman was 15 years old, and Veltman told the jury he moved out of his house two weeks after he turned 16.

After years of begging, Veltman said his mother eventually agreed to let him go to a public high school, but once there, he said it was difficult to fit in.

“I had difficulty making connections,” he said “I was an outcast.”

Veltman testified all day Thursday but at no point was he asked about his actions on June 6, 2021; the day he has already admitted to the jury, he drove into the Afzaal family while they waited to cross Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road.

WHAT IS EXPECTED IN COURT ON FRIDAY?

Veltman is expected to take the stand again as his defence case continues.

A RECAP OF WEEK ONE

The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly drove into five members of the Afzaal family in London, killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate motivated attack.

Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and the defence.

A RECAP OF WEEK TWO

Week two of the trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 9-1-1 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK THREE

During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.

A RECAP OF WEEK FOUR

During the fourth week of the trial, the jury heard testimony from forensic investigators who examined the apartment and pickup truck of the accused in the days after the attack and from the arresting officer.

THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK

On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate motivated attack.

Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.

Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Nathaniel Veltman, now 22 years of age. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

— With files from The Canadian Press, CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske