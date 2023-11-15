Veltman murder trial: Crown to continue closing arguments
WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers
The Crown is set to continue its closing arguments today at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.
In addressing jurors in a Windsor, Ont., courtroom Tuesday, the Crown argued 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman carried out a terrorist act on June 6, 2021.
The defence has argued Veltman is not guilty of first-degree murder, nor did he commit an act of terrorism, because he didn't have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn't deliberately plan the attack.
Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
The trial has heard that Veltman hit the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk.
Forty-six-year-old Salman Afzaal; his 44-year-old wife, Madiha Salman; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna; and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack, while the couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.
WHAT HAPPENED ON TUESDAY?
The defence spent Tuesday presenting their closing arguments to a 13-person jury, and argued that the jurors should instead consider a manslaughter conviction, and not murder.
A conviction on first-degree murder requires the jury to believe, beyond reasonable doubt, an accused person's actions were planned and deliberate.
Hicks told the jury he doesn’t believe the Crown proved these points.
Hicks reminded the jury about the forensic psychiatrist’s evidence about Veltman’s mental illnesses. Those combined with consuming psilocybin before the attack and the death of his great-grandmother all contributed to Veltman’s detached state at the time of the attack.
The defence also disputed Veltman had a specific intent, which is required for a second-degree murder conviction, according to the Criminal Code of Canada.
"The urge was to drive at them, to drive at Muslims, to crash into them," but not to kill the Afzaal family members, Hicks said to the jury. “Nate Veltman had no time to deliberate. In his state, he [Veltman] was not capable of appreciating the consequences of his actions."
Hicks asked the jury to consider manslaughter: "When there's a death but a death that's not intentional that manslaughter.”
In reference to the terrorism charges, Hicks referred to Veltman’s manifesto ‘A White Awakening,’ but said Veltman did not share the document with anyone, nor did he advocate for violence.
A pivotal piece of evidence at trial has been the video-taped police statements in which Veltman admitted to his actions and his motivations to avenge alleged Muslim on white crimes he believed were underreported by mainstream media.
The defence referred to those interviews as “interrogations” by London Police Service Det. Micah Bourdeau and called them a “planned exercise to break Nate Veltman.”
The defence believed at the time of his first admission to police, Veltman was suffering from “adverse effects” of consuming psilocybin which left him feeling detached and depersonalized.
"No pillow, no blanket, no heat, no food, no fluids," Hicks said to the jury. “Mr. Veltman was very much alone."
Following the defence’s closing argument, the Crown began presenting its closing arguments to the jury.
“You have it all,” Crown Attorney Fraser Ball told the jury. “Everything you could possibly need to convict in this case.”
Ball detailed the list: eyewitnesses to the murders, video capturing the murder, the murder weapon (the truck), DNA evidence, data from the truck, photographs from the scene, a 911 call, Veltman’s manifesto, and a full confession.
Ball asked the jury to dismiss Veltman’s assertion that he tried to steer away from the family at the last second because the truck data and eyewitness accounts did not support it.
“Mr. Veltman was completely aware of the consequences of his actions,” Ball said.
A 9-1-1 call made by a cab driver was then played for the jury, during which the jury can hear Veltman interject saying, “It was me. I did it on purpose.”
Later on, Ball noted Veltman’s manifesto ‘A White Awakening’ was easily uncovered by police, on a USB drive that was left out in the open in his apartment, and it was not password protected.
"Nathaniel Veltman had a message for Muslims. It was strong. It was brutal. It was terrifying. 'Leave this country or you and your loved ones could be next,'" Ball told the jury.
The manifesto started with an apology to his readers for rambling on, and Ball questioned why he would do so if it wasn’t meant to be shared at some point.
Finally, the Crown asked the jury to give no weight to the evidence presented by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Julian Gojer, who was called by the defence.
“A heavily biased expert is no expert at all,” Ball said to the jury.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will board a new Airbus A330 aircraft to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco Wednesday.
Trudeau rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach
A giant cassowary was captured swimming in the ocean and emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia.
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Israel launches what it calls an 'operation' in Gaza's largest hospital, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran pleads guilty and a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets helps raise money for charity.
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
Israeli military forces raid Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas
The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom dispensary raided and shut down by police
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
-
Driver charged in Cambridge school bus crash
Police say 20 students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash on Tuesday evening.
-
Home, being pulled by a tractor, goes into the ditch
Drivers are being asked to avoid Cockshutt Road, just south of Brantford, after a home being pulled by tractor ended up in a ditch.
Windsor
-
Murder charge laid after Southdale Drive stabbing leaves one woman dead
A man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the Remington Park area Tuesday morning left one woman dead.
-
Veltman murder trial: Crown to continue closing arguments
The Crown is set to continue its closing arguments today at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.
-
'A heavily biased expert is no expert at all': Prosecutor asks jury to dismiss key defence witness in terrorism trial of London man
Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has started his closing remarks in the ongoing terrorism trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
Barrie
-
Ont. man accused of break-in and violent assault granted bail
A man charged with attempted murder following what police say was a violent break-in last month in Shelburne is out on bail after his father pledged $100,000 to get him out of jail.
-
'Is it really necessary?' Barrie business owner weighs in on new labour legislation
New labour legislation that includes banning pay deductions for dining and dashing and unpaid trial shifts surprised Kent Smith, owner of Michael and Marion's restaurant and the Side Door Bar in Barrie.
-
Alleged road rage results in charges for Innisfil man
Police arrested a driver accused of running another vehicle off the road and causing a two-vehicle collision in a case of road rage.
Northern Ontario
-
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
-
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid trial shifts and revise restaurant tipping rules
Ontario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Valley restaurants, customers pay it forward with pre-paid meals
A handful of locally owned restaurants in eastern Ontario are promoting pre-paid meals for those hungry and in need.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
-
November warmup! Sunny and mild weather in the forecast for Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 9 C Wednesday, 8 C on Thursday and 11 C on Friday, before seasonal temperatures return this weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario patient ombudsman sees 33 per cent surge in complaints: report
Ontario's patient ombudsman says his office has seen a 33 per cent increase in complaints, and noted a "troubling" trend in problems accessing primary care.
-
Crews battling 2-alarm fire at Regent Park rowhouse
Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a row house in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood.
-
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects Montreal Canadiens, pays millions for LA Kings to play games in Quebec City
Rather than accept the Montreal Canadiens' offer to play free games in Quebec City next season, the government has chosen to offer up to $7 million dollars for the California-based LA Kings to do so instead.
-
Montreal's anti-racism commissioner facing calls to resign over posts about Israel-Hamas war
Montreal's commissioner for the fight against racism should resign after being 'silent' about recent antisemitic incidents, a Jewish advocacy group said Tuesday.
-
9 injured after 2 fires break out in Montreal
Nine people were injured after two fires broke out in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
-
Moncton Fire Department responds to dozens of homeless related fires in two days
Moncton Deputy Fire Chief Charles LeBlanc says in 48 hours the department responded to around 30 fire calls directly related to homelessness in the Moncton area
-
Man charged following attempted assault involving machete: Halifax police
Police have charged a man after an alleged attempted assault involving a machete on Monday afternoon in Dartmouth, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
Affordability crisis hits hardware store's bottom line after pandemic boom
A hardware store in Winnipeg’s North End says it is feeling the fallout of soaring inflation.
Calgary
-
Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in deadly Marlborough Park shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
Family of teen killed in 1976 'shocked' by recent murder charge laid against Alta. man
The family of a teenage girl who was killed 47 years ago is speaking out for the first time since charges were laid in the cold case.
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Facebook page posting 'positive' Edmonton restaurant reviews gaining popularity
What started as two friends who would hit up a couple of different Edmonton-area restaurants per week, posting photos and writing about the new dishes that wowed them, has mushroomed into an army of reviewers who contribute multiple local restaurant reviews per day that are reflective of a variety of tastes.
-
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to test emergency alert system Wednesday
B.C. will be testing the emergency alert system Wednesday, sending a text message to cellphones and interrupting TV and radio broadcasts.
-
Flair apologizes after abandoning elderly amputee at Vancouver airport gate
A Nanaimo senior with a prosthetic leg was abandoned at the gate after landing at Vancouver International Airport last week.
-
Randall Hopley turned himself in 'because he was cold,' Vancouver police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house came to an end when Randall Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, according to police.