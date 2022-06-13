Veltman makes brief court appearance Monday

The man accused in the deaths of a Muslim London family was back in court Monday.

21-year-old Nathaniel Veltman appeared briefly via Zoom for proceedings which are scheduled to take place over two days.

A publication ban is currently in place on any evidence heard in court.

Veltman is charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after four members of the Afzaal family were run down by a vehicle and killed in June 2021 as they walked along Hyde Park Road.

The only surviving member of the family, a young boy, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 5, 2023.

— With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella