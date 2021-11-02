Vehicle slides half-a-block on its roof after early afternoon collision
A car slid about 30 meters on its roof during a three-vehicle collision in the London’s Old East Village Tuesday afternoon.
Two people were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
One witness says the male driver of a silver Volkswagen sedan was driving erratically, heading southbound on Adelaide Street North.
The Volkswagen clipped the back of another vehicle, rolled once and then slid on its roof before hitting a northbound vehicle.
Even travelling on its roof the vehicle carried enough speed to do extensive damage to the Ford Focus that had come to a stop.
Witnesses say the driver of the Volkswagen managed to pull himself from the wreckage, but a female passenger had to be pulled from the vehicle by London firefighters.
Initial indications are that she had injuries to her neck and head.
The collision happened around 1:30 p.m.
Adelaide was closed in both directions from Princess Avenue to Rosedale Street following the collision. The road was re-opened around 2:30 p.m.
London police are continuing to investigate.