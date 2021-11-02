Vehicle slides half-a-block on its roof after early afternoon collision

A vehicle rests on it roof after a three-vehicle crash in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News) A vehicle rests on it roof after a three-vehicle crash in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Gerry Dewan / CTV News)

London Top Stories