Vehicle slams through Goderich school

Huron OPP are investigating after a minivan crashed through a school in Goderich

It happened just before 6 a.m. Monday at Goderich Public School on Blake Street west.

Plice said the 17-year-old driver was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Heavy damage is reported to the school library and one classroom.

