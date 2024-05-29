Vehicle plows through cannabis shop storefront Wednesday afternoon

No serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis shop in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a white SUV fully emerged into the storefront of Right Puff Cannabis, located in the area of Commissioners Road East and Adelaide Street South.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Police have not indicated at this time if charges are pending.

— With files from CTV News London’s Marek Sutherland