Vehicle plows through cannabis shop storefront Wednesday afternoon

    Emergency crews are seen at Right Puff Cannabis in London, Ont. after a vehicle plowed through the front of the shop on May 29, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) Emergency crews are seen at Right Puff Cannabis in London, Ont. after a vehicle plowed through the front of the shop on May 29, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
    No serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis shop in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews arrived at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a white SUV fully emerged into the storefront of Right Puff Cannabis, located in the area of Commissioners Road East and Adelaide Street South.

    No serious injuries have been reported.

    The cause of the crash remains unclear.

    Police have not indicated at this time if charges are pending.

    — With files from CTV News London’s Marek Sutherland 

