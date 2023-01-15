Vehicle owner 'livid' as he awaits car part for over six months

When Elgin King hit a deer with his month old Chevy Equinox last July, he thought, he’d be back on the road in a matter of days or weeks.

"Well, I figured it would be a quick fix. When I brought it to the garage to get repaired, he said, it’s a North American vehicle, so I shouldn’t have any trouble getting parts," says King.

It has been a problem, a big problem, getting those replacement parts. Actually, just one part, says the Bayfield resident. The 'front extension', running from the radiator to the wheel well, is the single part, that’s been holding up King’s Equinox repair, for more than six months.

"I’ve sent them numerous emails, but the emails that come back are relatively the same, saying, we’re sorry, and that. It’s been very frustrating, I can tell you," says the Bayfield native.

Elgin King looks at his damaged Chevrolet Equinox that he’s been waiting over six months to be fixed. One part missing, that GM Canada says hasn’t been available due to supply chain issues – January 12, 2023, Bayfield (Scott Miller/CTV News London)General Motors Canada has this to say about the extreme slowdown in getting King’s part.

"Like many other industries, the automotive sector faced multiple supply-chain issues in 2022 leading to extended wait time for some replacement parts. We have confirmed that the necessary part will be delivered to the customer’s dealer in the next few weeks and GM will continue to work directly with Mr. King and the dealer to complete the repairs."

Some good sounding news, for King, but he’ll also believe it, when he’s back behind the wheel of his nearly new, but hardly driven, Equinox.

"The lady from GM told me that I’d have my part, the week of January 16th to fix the vehicle. Let’s say I’m hopeful that they’re going to send the part. Fingers crossed," says King.

Until then, he can only come visit his damaged vehicle, not actually use it. King says he’s in discussion with GM about an extension to the warranty, or other compensation, for the time he’s spent without his brand new Equinox.