LONDON, ONT. -- Emergency crews are on scene on Grey Street where a vehicle has struck a home, severing a gas line.

The gas meter, which is located on the side of the house, was clipped as a Ford pickup came down the lane way.

An Enbridge Gas spokesperson tells CTV News that they have now turned off the gas.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly stole the car from the property where the gas meter was clipped. The driver fled the scene.

London Fire District Chief Steve Baker said all buildings in the block between Waterloo and Colbourne were evacuated, but residents have since been able to return to their homes.

As of 7 a.m. Friday morning, Grey Street was closed in both directions between Waterloo and Colborne streets, and police were asking the public to avoid the area.