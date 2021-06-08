Advertisement
Vehicle fire partially shuts down WB Hwy 401 at Old Victoria Road
Published Tuesday, June 8, 2021 1:21PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 8, 2021 2:17PM EDT
This image taken from video shows a vehicle fire on Highway 401 in London, Ont. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Source: Dan Lauckner / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Motorists should expect delays in the westbound lanes of the 401 at Old Victoria Road in London.
A vehicle fire originally closed all three westbound lanes Tuesday just before 1 p.m.
As of 1:15 p.m., the two right lanes are closed off for emergency crews.
It's not clear if there are any injuries or when the other lanes will reopen.
Vehicle fire on 401 west approaching Highbury Ave exit. Everyone is okay. @CTVLondon @1010traffic pic.twitter.com/C8n7iz3BAa— Vidman �� Dan Lauckner (@vidman) June 8, 2021