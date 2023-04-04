Vehicle driven into parked car then driven into group of people

Charges have been laid after a vehicle was driven into a group of people, hitting one person.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an incident in the area of South Alley and Light Street.

According to police, there was a confrontation with a group of people and a person drove into a parked vehicle then into a group of people.

A 21-year-old person from Woodstock was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation and failure to stop after accident.