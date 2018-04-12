

CTV London





Huron OPP are investigating a possible hate crime in Exeter.

Police were called to a residence on Orchard Street last Saturday and say deep gouges were made in a vehicle on site.

Upon viewing the vehicle, police say nearly every vehicle panel was damaged with deep scratches and swirl marks.

They say also scratched into the paint on all four sides of the vehicle was an ethnic slur.

Police believe this was done sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on March 31.

They are investigating this mischief as a hate/bias motivated crime.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314.