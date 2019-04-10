

CTV London





A driver who crashed a vehicle into a Sarnia business will not be facing charges, police say.

Police were called to Eastland Plaza on Indian Road around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a black SUV had been driven through the front windows of the business and was almost entirely lodged inside the building.

One person in the business had minor injuries and was treated at the scene and the driver was not injured.

Police say as the crash happened on private property no charges can be laid under the Highway Traffic Act. Police have asked the Ministry of Transportation to review the driver's ability.