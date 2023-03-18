Vehicle crashes into natural gas installation, section of Commissioners Rd closed

Commissioners Road West wass closed in both directions west of Wonderland Road after a vehicle left the road and hit a natural gas installation.

An SUV went down a small embankment on the south side of the Commissioners, near Rosecliffe Terrace.

The smell of gas filled the air and the eastbound winds carried the smell beyond Wonderland Rd.

UPDATE - Commissioners Rd W is now fully open. We'd like to thank the public for their patience. — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 18, 2023

Commissioners was closed from Wonderland to Nottinghill Road.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and fire crews are keeping an eye on the scene, waiting for Enbridge Gas to shut down supply.

No evacuations were ordered as a result of the gas line rupture.