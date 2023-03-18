Vehicle crashes into natural gas installation, section of Commissioners Rd closed

An SUV went down a small embankment on the south side of Commissioners Rd W, near Rosecliffe Terrace closing a section of the road in London, Ont. on Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) An SUV went down a small embankment on the south side of Commissioners Rd W, near Rosecliffe Terrace closing a section of the road in London, Ont. on Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver