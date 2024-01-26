Vehicle crashes into house in St. Thomas, Ont.

A person from St. Thomas has been arrested after a vehicle struck a house on Friday morning.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to the scene on McIntyre Street where they said the driver of a vehicle showed “visible signs of impairment.”

The 26 year old was taken to police headquarters and given a breath sample that police said confirmed impairment by alcohol.

The person has been charged with operation while impaired, no insurance and drive vehicle with cannabis readily available.