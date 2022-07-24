Vehicle crashes into house after collision in London, Sunday
Vehicle crashes into house after collision in London, Sunday
Police responded to a collision that took place on around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.
One of the vehicles involved in the collision hit the side of a house at the corner of Paul Street and Wharncliffe Road North.
EMS transported one drive to hospital with what they believed to be minor injuries.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe into Donald Trump Cabinet, awaits Ginni Thomas
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for US$6.1M
Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for US$6.18 million.
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
-
Police investigating after teen reports sexual assault in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted by a man in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Windsor city councilor supports a move by the Downtown Mission
Before they begin looking for a new home the Downtown Mission anxiously awaits a report from the City of Windsor.
-
The opening of the Can-Am Police-Fire Games is days away
The opening to the Can-Am Police-Fire Games begins Tuesday
-
Former Lancer tries out for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s football league
Isaiah Warner showed up to the XFL Showcases combine at Arizona State University Friday wearing his coveted Windsor Lancers football shirt which was featured on the league’s Instagram account.
Barrie
-
Pope Francis' Canadian visit impacts Simcoe County
As Pope Francis arrives in Edmonton for his highly anticipated trip aimed at reconciliation, the impact of his arrival is being felt in Simcoe County.
-
One man in custody following early morning shooting Saturday
Barrie police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Georgian Drive, early Saturday morning.
-
Walk for Chiari returns in Bradford
The annual Walk for Chiari kicked off on Saturday in Bradford.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament
The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
North Bay's Davedi Club hosts 4th annual family fun pinic
Food, drinks, live music, face painting and bouncy castles were all apart of the picnic today.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance in Ottawa
As the health care system experiences delays in nearly every area, it was an excruciating delay for a 75-year-old Ottawa woman who waited six hours for an ambulance last week.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Ottawa doctor hosts Jabapalooza to administer COVID-19 fourth doses
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Glebe on Sunday is the latest efforts by Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth to help slow the current wave fuelled by the Omicron sub-variant BA.5.
Toronto
-
Toronto Public Health issues alert after 10 people die of a drug overdose in 5 days
Toronto Public Health is warning the public after 10 people died of a suspected opioid overdose last week.
-
Woman wanted after dog allegedly stolen in Toronto
Toronto police are asking the public for help finding a suspect after a young dog was stolen earlier this month.
-
Three seriously injured following crash on Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that left three people seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
Four Quebec drownings in one weekend
It was tragedy after tragedy this weekend after four people drowned in separate incidents across Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions
The New Brunswick Health Coalition says Canada’s premiers are correct in asking for more federal dollars in health-care transfer payments, but also agree with Ottawa’s push for strings to be attached.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
Winnipeg
-
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
'It was coming in so fast': Teulon residents working to cleanup flood damage
Days later, large parts of Teulon, Man. are still underwater after a severe thunderstorm pelted the town with water.
Calgary
-
80 per cent of Peace Bridge side panels shattered, Calgary police investigating
An iconic Calgary landmark has been damaged once again.
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
-
Tornado touched down in southern Alberta on July 18: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada has confirmed a tornado did indeed touch down in southern Alberta earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Senseless act of violence': Whistler Blackcomb closes after fatal shooting
Homicide investigators have been called after a shooting outside a hotel in Whistler, B.C., Sunday afternoon.
-
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., smaller than previously believed, but heat creates challenges
The estimated size of a wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., has been reduced thanks to more accurate mapping, however the BC Wildfire Service warns there's still a risk it will grow.
-
These B.C. regions saw COVID-19 hospitalizations rise last week, even as the overall total declined
The overall number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals declined last week, but two health authorities saw their hospitalized populations continue to grow.