LONDON, ONT -- A local Member of Parliament has been named Deputy House Leader of the official opposition by new Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

Karen Vecchio, Elgin-Middlesex-London MP, will assume the role on September 23, it was announced Wednesday by O'Toole.

“I am honoured to be chosen for this new role and am energized to continue my work ensuring that this minority Liberal government is held to account,” Vecchio said in a news release.

“I would like to thank Erin O’Toole for the confidence he has placed in me to assume this new role. I look forward to working with our leadership team and fighting for Canadians every day both in my capacity as MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London and as the Deputy House Leader.”

Vecchio was elected to Parliament in 2015 and re-elected four years later. She has been serving as the shadow minister for women and gender equality.

Vecchio spent 11 years as Joe Preston’s executive assistant when he was the MP of Elgin-Middlesex-London. Preston is now the mayor of St. Thomas.