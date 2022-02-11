Various drugs, guns seized during Hillcrest Avenue search warrant

A 56-year-old London man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges following a raid at a home on Hillcrest Avenue Thursday.

Police seized various drugs including cocaine, meth and fentanyl, along with several handguns and rifles during the search warrant. The street value of the drugs is roughly $10,000.

Guns seized during a raid on a Hillcrest Ave. home in London, Ont. on Feb. 10, 2022. (London Police Service)

The accused has been charged with ten counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been released from custody and will appear in court on May 6.