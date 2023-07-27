Vandals strike at St. Aidans church in London

Doors supporting LGBTQ2S+ outside a London church have been hit by vandals. July 27, 2023. (Source: Facebook) Doors supporting LGBTQ2S+ outside a London church have been hit by vandals. July 27, 2023. (Source: Facebook)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver