LONDON, ONT. -- The cats at the PetsFriends for Life love to sit on the ledge and look out the windows of a St. Thomas animal shelter.

However they now have two less windows to stare out after a late night act of vandalism.

Volunteer Karen Peters lives next door and heard the loud bang.

"I was sitting relaxing in the back, and I heard three-to-four big thumps,' says Peters.

She found it unusual, and immediate rushed to discover a pair of smashed windows.

"My first concern was for the cats, but I got there before any could get out."

She was thrilled to find that none of the 100+ cats had escaped, although they were scared and hiding. The president of the shelter's board says they are waiting to hear whether it's worth an insurance claim.

"We put special coating on these windows, they are protective barriers," says Brenda Van den Horn, the president of the shelter's board. "Had they not been on the windows, who knows what would have happened."

A Facebook post asking for help via e-transfer has been blowing up on social media. Animal lovers have been calling to ask how to contribute, and others have been stopping in with cash. If the donations do exceed what they need, Van den Horn says they'll use the funds for extra surveillance.

"We may need to look at security cameras," adds Van den Horn. "It is a well-lit area, but we can't keep track of everyone going up and down side of building. If we get extra funding, we might look at extra security measures to protect the cats in the shelter."

St. Thomas police confirm they responded to the incident, and are investigating but currently have no suspects.