Valentines for Vets: Create a card at the library to send to a Canadian Veteran

Looking for something to do for Valentine's Day? London Public Library's have a kind idea.

Their recent tweet suggests dropping into one of their branches to create a Valentine's Day card for Canadian Veterans by Saturday, January 21.

You can create a card with provided supplies and they'll send them to Veterans Affairs Canada to distribute in long-term care homes.

Can't make it to the library, but still want to send a card? Visit Valentines for Vets' website for all of the information.