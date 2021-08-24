Vaccines, route expansion, stalled ridership: LTC has its hands full as summer winds down
As the City of London considers mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees, city transit drivers and other London Transit Commission (LTC) employees may be next in line for the jab.
It’s one of several pressing issues the LTC is juggling this week, as it prepares for the possibility of an onslaught of riders in the fall, while navigating the transit service through the fourth wave of the pandemic.
“I think that, yeah, mandatory vaccinations could be a responsibility, especially in situations where you’re dealing with the public,” said bus rider Jennifer Spivey, who was waiting for the bus at the hub outside Masonville Place in north London.
“It would improve the safety overall,” said rider Sean Jaffray. “‘Cause there is still interaction between the bus drivers and the riders themselves through the paper transfers, and…”
The LTC confirms to CTV News London it has begun the discussion of whether to mandate vaccines for its staff -- including operators. But officials say they’ll have to tread carefully.
“It’s not something that would ever have been contemplated in the relationship between employer and employee prior to COVID,” said LTC Chair Phil Squire. “But now it’s something we absolutely have to think about. So we’ll have to speak to the union. We’ll have to take legal advice, and find out what the best way is forward.”
LTC General Manager Kelly Paleczny cautioned that the LTC would have to make sure it still has enough drivers to maintain service, before implementing a vaccine mandate.
“We have to make sure we do it in a manner that’s not going to impact our ability to deliver the service that we’ve got on the road. So we’ve got some fine-tuning on that side to do, but yes, we will be moving forward with something in the very near future.”
Meantime, at its meeting Wednesday, the LTC will consider a plan to expand service beginning in September with a return to work and school for many. Further expansion would take place in November, then next February.
However, with ridership still only at half of pre-pandemic levels, Squire is not so sure now is the time.
“And if we’re in the fourth wave that means, from my point of view, our ridership is not going to bounce back to what we would call normal levels 'til the foreseeable future. And the other big issue for us is what happens in the fall with students. If there’s any indication that we’re not going to get full student numbers coming back, full student numbers using our bus passes, that’s going to have a huge effect on ridership. So, I think the best thing to do with our transit authority is to be very prudent with expanding the service.”
Air filtration also at issue
Riders may soon be able to breathe a little easier when they board the bus.
The LTC is looking at installing air filtration systems on every bus, which would filter out COVID-19 and other airborne viruses. Paleczny says it would add another layer of protection for both riders and operators
“The maybe fortunate thing we have in a workplace that’s a building is we can do that type of pre-screening where that’s obviously not feasible on a transit system where you’ve got buses trying to maintain a schedule -- you can’t be screening everybody as they enter.”
The price tag for the Active Air Purification Systems made by U.S. based United Safety and Survivability Corporation would be $880,285 before taxes, with an operating cost of $67,700 per year.
Officials with ATU Local 741, which represents London's transit drivers, are in the middle of negotiations with Stratford Transit so they were not available for an interview Tuesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Trudeau says Canada prepared to stay in Kabul after Aug. 31 following G7 meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is prepared to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan after meeting Tuesday in a virtual summit with fellow G7 leaders who were convening to discuss the crisis and the re-emergence of the Taliban as the country's rulers.
Mask mandate reintroduced in indoor public settings in B.C.
The B.C. government is bringing back its mask mandate for indoor public settings due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
Masks to become mandatory in Manitoba again; new vaccine rules for government workers
The Manitoba government will require designated provincial employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31 or undergo regular testing, and will reintroduce a mask mandate for indoor public spaces.
1941-2021 | Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in hospital at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.
O'Toole makes pitch to seniors on pensions while calling out 'corporate elites'
A day after throwing a line to private-sector union workers, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is digging in against what the party calls 'corporate elites' in a pitch to Canadian seniors and working-class voters.
Liberals promise helping hand to first-time homebuyers through grants, loans
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau outlined his party's plan to make it easier to buy a home across the country, vowing anew to address a housing affordability crisis that has grown since he came to office.
OPINION | Don Martin: Liberal majority hopes melting away, but far too early for Conservative giddiness
If Justin Trudeau's leadership wobble continues to worsen for another few weeks, the Conservatives may have the right to get giddy about governing, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
UPDATED | Biden keeps to Kabul Aug. 31 deadline despite criticism
U.S. President Joe Biden is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a frantic airlift of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others seeking to escape Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
Quebecers can download the vaccine passport app beginning Wednesday ahead of Sept. 1 launch
Quebecers will be able to download a new mobile app for the vaccine passport Wednesday morning as the province says it’s ready to limit some non-essential services to only vaccinated people.
Kitchener
-
Criminal charges laid against man shot by Waterloo regional police
A man shot by Waterloo regional police last week is now facing criminal charges in relation to the incident.
-
Police release video footage of suspects in Hwy. 85 and Avalon Place shooting
Waterloo regional police have released new video footage of the suspects wanted in connection with a mid-August shooting.
-
'I felt violated': More Kitchener-Waterloo residents reporting overnight car break-ins
More Kitchener-Waterloo residents are coming forward with surveillance footage of a man attempting to break into their cars in recent weeks.
Windsor
-
Street Help needs help
A local shelter has put out an urgent call for help.
-
Mandatory vaccine rules likely to standup in court: Employment lawyers
Two Canadian employment lawyers tell CTV News mandatory vaccine policies will be difficult for people to fight.
-
'It's always bittersweet': Downtown store Casa Chavela to close after 36 years
A downtown Windsor mainstay, Casa Chavela, is closing at the end of August after 36 years in business.
Barrie
-
OPP hunting for driver involved in two hit and runs on same day
Provincial police in Georgian Bluffs are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle involved in two collisions on the same day.
-
Toronto man, 24, dies after water rescue in Tiny Township
A 24-year-old Toronto man has died after being pulled from the waters of Balm Beach in Tiny Township on Monday evening.
-
Orangeville man charged with an indecent act, resisting arrest
Dufferin provincial police charged a man following complaints about his behaviour in Orangeville.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury doctor who served in Afghanistan says he doesn’t regret the work, despite Taliban resurgence
As the situation unfolds in Afghanistan, a former Sudbury, Ont., doctor who served on the frontlines in the war against the Taliban says he is still proud of his and Canada's efforts to bring peace to the country.
-
Sault Ste. Marie couple wins $1M in lottery draw
Kenneth Marshall and Deborah Chapman of Sault Ste. Marie had the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million from the June 4 Lotto Max draw.
-
Laurentian University seeks more time to work through insolvency, confirms 30% drop in enrolment
Laurentian University is asking the courts to extend its insolvency period to Jan. 22 of next year to give it more time to work through the restructuring process.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hospitals in Ottawa mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in all staff by Oct. 15
Staff at Ottawa's hospitals will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, each hospital said separate in statements Tuesday.
-
Ornge air ambulances called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday
Ornge air ambulances were called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.
-
OCDSB to vote on pandemic protocols over and above provincial guidelines
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is hosting an emergency meeting to discuss pandemic protocols for the upcoming school year.
Toronto
-
Ontario family out nearly $1,000 after being tricked by 'professional' cottage rental scam
An Ontario family is out nearly $1,000 after being caught up in a cottage rental scam.
-
Ontario's top doctor willing to consider lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirements
Ontario's top public health official says that he would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements.
-
Ride-hailing algorithms questioned as Black woman quoted more than white man for same Toronto trip
A Black woman and a white man were quoted drastically different fares on the same ride-hailing journey — leading to calls for more transparency and questions for tech companies about whether they are properly monitoring the computer programs that are deciding prices.
Montreal
-
Quebecers can download the vaccine passport app beginning Wednesday ahead of Sept. 1 launch
Quebecers will be able to download a new mobile app for the vaccine passport Wednesday morning as the province says it’s ready to limit some non-essential services to only vaccinated people.
-
Masks will be mandatory as of Grade 1 in nine Quebec regions as COVID-19 numbers climb
Masks will be mandatory in Quebec classrooms for both elementary and high schools in nine regions including Montreal and Monteregie, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said Tuesday.
-
Possible shots fired near MUHC cause hospital to launch 'code silver' alert many don't understand
After what sounded like gunfire nearby, a ‘code silver’ alert was launched at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) early Tuesday morning -- leading many health-care workers to try to figure out what a 'code silver' even was.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick expands vaccination to children turning 12 this year; reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
New Brunswick is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 21 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 167.
-
Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, active cases rise to 49
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 49.
-
'It's disappointing': New Brunswickers react to N.S. border restrictions
As of Wednesday morning, unvaccinated travellers from New Brunswick will be required to self-isolate for two weeks if they want to visit Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Masks to become mandatory in Manitoba again; new vaccine rules for government workers
The Manitoba government will require designated provincial employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31 or undergo regular testing, and will reintroduce a mask mandate for indoor public spaces.
-
Two people on canoe trip stranded overnight in Manitoba wilderness: RCMP
Two people on a canoe trip in northern Manitoba were left stranded overnight when their boat was damaged while crossing some rapids last weekend.
-
40 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; province releases data on breakthrough cases
Manitoba has released the latest numbers on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among people who are fully vaccinated, showing there have been 444 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among people who are fully immunized.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 7 new deaths as hospitalizations, ICU counts hit 10-week highs
Seven more Albertans were reported to have died due to COVID-19.
-
Calgary Catholic orange shirt fundraiser sparks backlash
The Calgary Catholic School District launchedan online fundraising campaign for orange shirt day on September 30th that is being met with criticism.
-
These are the prizes for Alberta's 2nd COVID-19 vaccine lottery that closes Tuesday night
For Albertans looking to win a prize in Alberta’s second Open for Summer Lottery draw, the deadline to enter is Tuesday night, the province announced.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 7 new deaths as hospitalizations, ICU counts hit 10-week highs
Seven more Albertans were reported to have died due to COVID-19.
-
Vaccine record or negative test will be needed at Oilers games, Rogers Place events: OEG
Edmonton's NHL arena and major concert venue will ask guests to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
These are the prizes for Alberta's 2nd COVID-19 vaccine lottery that closes Tuesday night
For Albertans looking to win a prize in Alberta’s second Open for Summer Lottery draw, the deadline to enter is Tuesday night, the province announced.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 53 new COVID-19 cases as surge continues
There are now 5,357 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 430 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Man previously convicted of sexual assault arrested after trying to break into woman's home: VicPD
A man with previous convictions for serious crimes was arrested in Esquimalt, B.C., on Monday after he allegedly tried to break into a woman's home.
-
Canada to allow some U.S.-Vancouver Island ferry services to restart in September
On Tuesday, the federal government announced it would be restarting border services at select international ferry ports in the coming weeks.