Vaccine proof now required for 12-17 year olds to enter sports and recreation facilities

London, Ont. -

Teenagers were providing proof of vaccination Sunday at sport and recreation facilities around the London, Ont. region.

As of Oct. 31, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH), and Huron-Perth Public Health made vaccination mandatory for anyone over the age of 12 who enters an indoor area of a sports or recreational fitness facility to participate in, coach, officiate, or watch organized sport.

"The key to all of this is that vaccination is what allows for us to resume higher risk activities where people are in closer contact with one another, " says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with MLHU.

"That includes sports and recreational activities.”

“Indoor sports increase the risk of spreading COVID-19,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit. “We have seen outbreaks in these settings across Ontario, and immunization is the solution if we want sports to continue.”

Teenagers show proof of vaccination to enter the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. on Sunday Oct 31, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

Jesse Foster owns and runs Elite Stars Elgin, a youth basketball league in St. Thomas, Ont. His league play began Sunday.

"For the most part they've I've actually had quite a few kids joining just because they know that everybody here is vaccinated," says Foster, whose games are being played in the publicly-owned Joe Thornton Community Centre, until he can get into high school gyms again.

He admits, when the new requirements were announced in early October, it did catch some parents off guard.

"Initially, I had I had everybody signed up and then the new rule came into effect, so it wasn't very much notice for the kids to go out and get their vaccines," says Foster.

"They have to wait 21 days to get their second one and then 14 days before they can come in. So when the rule came into effect, I'm missing quite a few kids today (Sunday) because they've had to go out and get their vaccines done.”

Parents watch their fully-vaccinated teenagers play basketball at the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. on Sunday Oct. 31, 2021. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

For the parents in the stands, having every teenager vaccinated is comforting.

"As a mom, a teacher and a scientist, I think that it's great that the communities come together and that we were really here to play sports and get the kids back to normal," says Tanya Dyke, whose kids were playing basketball.

"It's great to know that everybody here is protected from COVID and that we can get together as a group and play sports, compete and have fun. I'm excited to know that soon the under-12 kids will also get vaccinated.”

Local medical officers of health feel safety is key, and these additional measures will only add to the protection of those in the facility.

"It's necessary in order for us to minimize the risk of transmission and keep these activities happening that everybody is fully vaccinated," says Summers.