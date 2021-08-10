LONDON, ONT. -- The London Chamber of Commerce is among the latest organizations to throw its support behind the idea of a vaccine passport.

This follows an endorsement from the Ontario Chamber and London Mayor Ed Holder, who spoke out on Monday in favour of such a plan.

But it would have to be a Canada-wide program, says London Chamber of Commerce CEO Graham Henderson, “To get rid of a patchwork issue that we’re sort of starting to face.”

He says it would allow high-risk settings to open at greater capacity.

“Capacity restrictions, with respect to live events in particular, like that business model was tight to begin with. You start restricting audience to 25 per cent you’re putting the business at jeopardy.”

And with the medical community saying that Ontario is now entering the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Londoners like Debra Bray says she would feel more comfortable knowing those around her were vaccinated.

“I think that it clearly lets people know who’s been vaccinated, and who would be less likely to pass on the virus.”

Jerry Pribil, who owns and operates Marienbad Restaurant and Chaucer’s Pub on Carling Street in downtown London, says he too supports a vaccine passport program.

But he adds that he would like to see it be something that’s recognized globally. He fears anything implemented at a provincial level would eventually be rendered useless.

“I honestly believe that if it’s a passport or anything additional it might be in one, two, three months totally obsolete because we are going to end up with something that’s applicable to the entire world. Come up with something that anyone can apply anywhere in the world.”

While Ontario Premier Doug Ford has already resisted the idea of a vaccine passport, some believe such a program at the federal level could be suject to Charter challenges.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Assocation says a vaccine passport risks discrimination and privacy breaches, and it could coerce individuals into being vaccinated who may not necessarily want to be.

Londoner Dave Crozier believes the collective benefits of a passport system outweigh such concerns.

“It reaches a point where the greater good has to overcome the human rights and that’s essentially where I see this whole pandemic issue lies.”