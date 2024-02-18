Vacant structure destroyed by 'suspicious' overnight fire in London

A fire which tore through a structure in West London has been deemed suspicious.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, London fire crews responded to the 400 block of Oxford Street West where they found a vacant barn-like structure engulfed in flames.

CTV News has learned, from sources at the scene, the building was scheduled to be demolished. Utilities had been turned off and removed.

No injuries have been reported. Water was pumped from the basement to confirm no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Following an investigation by the London Fire Department, the fire was deemed suspicious.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.