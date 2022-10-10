'Utterly disheartening': Thames Centre candidate says 25 more electoral signs stolen

Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot calls it ‘ironic’ that about 25 more of her election signs were stolen in the town of Thorndale overnight after a previous story about the issue.

Elliot posted on social media about the recent sign removals.

Ironic how I just did a story about stolen election signs with @BBicknellCTV and the same night, ~25ish of my signs are all stolen in Thorndale. Fun times.



Details here + DM me if you have info: https://t.co/YTOXYfjS8f pic.twitter.com/N07vQH0nHr — Kelly Elliott (@kellyelliottmcm) October 10, 2022 A day earlier, the current deputy mayor, who is seeking the mayor’s position for the first time, spoke to CTV News after she says about 30 of her signs were stolen in the community.

“So, I’ve probably had about 25 to 30 signs that have disappeared that I’ve put up,” Elliot said on Saturday. “You know, they’re expensive. Depending on the size of the sign they range from seven dollars to 30 dollars each. So to see those big, expensive ones go disappearing, it’s a little disheartening and heart-breaking.”

Elliot described the latest incidents in a Facebook post on Monday.

“It seems it was targeted as only my signs were taken - everyone else’s are still standing. I will be calling the police, as this isn’t just a couple signs. From what I can tell it’s about 25 signs in one night, which equates to around $350 worth of signs gone.”

Elliot indicated that signs have gone missing from “Leesboro Trail, Jennifers Trail, Nicole’s Trail, Foxborough subdivision, the entirety of King St from Monteith Ave to Nissouri Rd, the corner of King and Nissouri.”

Elliot went on to say in the post, “thank you to Phyllis for the morning hug and cry on her front lawn as I replaced what few signs I could with what I have left. This is utterly disheartening and frustrating as a candidate.” Thames Centre mayoral candidate Kelly Elliot, as seen on Oct. 9, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Elliot’s lone opponent in the race, Sharon McMillon, also spoke to CTV News on Sunday, saying sign theft on her campaign has been almost non-existent.

“The odd one, but it’s not, to my mind, overwhelming at all,” she said.

She added that she has not experienced the same level of negativity as some other candidates either.

“Negativity comes, I think, more through social media than anything else. Because, like I said, we’ve had pretty good reception at the door,” she said.